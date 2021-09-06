NY man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was killed in a crash in Lawrence Township Sunday evening.

Gjon Rrukaj, 25, of the Bronx was a passenger in a GMC Envoy that crashed on Interstate 80 eastbound mile marker 119.7 at 9:37 p.m. The Envoy was driven by a 28-year-old woman who lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to its final rest on its roof, according to state police.

Police said Rrukaj was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries while the driver was transported with minor injuries.

The right lane of Interstate 80 was closed for multiple hours after the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation, according to state police.

Lawrence Township Fire Co., Clearfield EMS, AJ Ross Towing and Recovery, PennDOT, Clearfield County Coroner’s Office and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers assisted at the scene.