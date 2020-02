CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have arrested a 31-year-old New York man who was wanted for robbery and assault back home in New York.

Desmond Rhodes, 31, was taken into custody after NYPD Fugitive Task Force asked PA state Troopers to visit a location they believed Rhodes was at.

Rhodes was taken into custody and placed in the Centre County Correction Facility while he waits for his extradition back to New York to face his charges.