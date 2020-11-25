NY man arrested on I-80 in Clearfield County with stolen rental car from Virginia

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police reported the arrest of a New York man who was speeding westbound on I-80 in a car that was reported stolen.

According to the report, Mustague Ahmed of Jamaica, NY, was pulled over for Wednesday after being spotted by Troopers on I-80. It’s noted he was driving 85 mph in a 70 mph zone in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze rental car.

Ahmed gave police a Virginia driver’s license. When checked, police say the car was reported stolen and Ahmed also had warrants from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

THE LATEST: