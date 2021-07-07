NY man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man is facing charges after state police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at the Rainbow Gathering in Highland Township.

Izayah “Ants” Delanoy, 18, of Woodstock, is in Elk County jail and is charged with felony and misdemeanor sex crimes.

Police said they were dispatched July 5 at 8:53 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault. According to the charges filed, when police arrived Delanoy had a black and bloodied eye and said “Yep, there’s my ride. Take me to jail ’cause I deserve it for what I done.”

In an interview with police, the victim said Delanoy forced her to perform oral sex on him and touched her without her consent. The victim said she told Delanoy she was 14 but that he said it was fine and he “didn’t care,” according to the charges filed.

Bail for Delanoy is set at $100,000 cash. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14.