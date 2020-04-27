Nursing homes, long-term care facilities struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

(WTAJ) — Although there is a slight decline in the number of new cases, that doesn’t stop the concern of it spreading in places with those most vulnerable: the elderly.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 26% of positive Coronavirus cases are people over the age of 65.

Nearly 25% of long-term care facilities statewide have at least one positive case. That’s 441 facilities.

990 people in the long-term care population have died from the Coronavirus.

“Those 990 deaths, however, represent more than half of the1550 statewide COVID-19 deaths,” President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association Zach Shamberg said.

Shamberg says the COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect storm for facilities caring for the elderly, many who have serious underlying health conditions.

“What could prove fatal for one resident could have very little to no effect on another, and that’s why priority testing for long-term care is so important,” he said.

Asymptotic carriers pose a huge concern, Shamberg said, for residents and staff members. Many providers have changed their procedures, assuming that everyone in their facility has COVID-19.

“Just because you tested negative today does not mean that you’ll test negative tomorrow, if you get tested at all. It really is the percent storm for long-term care facilities,” he said.

Facilities are trying their best to stay fully staffed.

“Paying hazard pay, wage increases of an addition $5 to $15 an hour, bonuses, incentives, really whatever it takes to keep staff in the facilities,” Shamberg said.

The shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment, not just in the Commonwealth, but around the country, affects how providers can care for their residents. Although the PA Department of Health said they have a stock-pile of PPE, long-term care facilities are struggling to get enough.

“If long-term care is the focus on this virus, shouldn’t our staff be priority for PPE?” Shamberg said.

In the governor’s 12-page plan to reopen the state, nursing homes and long-term care facilities were only mentioned twice.