Nursing home offers video chat to connect residents and families

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– With nursing homes closed to visitors for safety, many facilities are getting creative to connect residents with their families.

Christ the King Manor in DuBois is now giving loved ones the opportunity to video chat with residents.

Chats can be arranged on Facetime and Skype, or even a Zoom meeting so multiple people can join the call.

Their goal is to keep things as normal as possible for residents, even if they can’t have visitors.

“People are celebrating birthdays and special other milestones that are going on as we are dealing with this crisis and we’re still trying to make sure those family members are able to connect through those special milestones,” administrator Paula Felton-Werner said.

Video chats can be set up by calling Christ the King Manor at (814) 371-3180 or by filling out the email form on their website.