BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center is now accepting applications for their Healthcare Provider RN Scholarship Program.

It’s reported the recipient will work in a paid extern position as a student and will also receive $5,000 in their final year of school in exchange for committing to serve Conemaugh Nason Medical Center for either one year of full-time employment or two years of part-time employment after graduation.

Applicants must have completed a minimum of one year of their nursing program and have a maximum of one year remaining at the time of application, according to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center. Applicants are also required to submit recommendations from educational personnel.

Applications can be found at the Human Resources Office and Nursing Office at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, which is located at 105 Nason Drive, Roaring Spring. Submissions are due by March 31.

The Healthcare Provider RN Scholarship Program, also known as the Wayne A. Baker, RN Memorial Scholarship, was established in 1989 as a loan forgiveness program to provide financial assistance to individuals who are training to become registered nurses. It also helps the hospital recruit future staff in areas of greatest need.

“At this critical time in nursing, we are proud to offer a scholarship to help support nursing students who are committed to growing their careers in service to our patients and our community,” Michelle Buttry, MHA, RN, BSN, CPPS, Chief Nursing Officer, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, said. “The opportunity to work in our hospital as an extern provides excellent clinical training and experience to complement a nurse’s academic curriculum.”

For more information, contact Director of Human Resources Nikki Yost at 814-224-6202 or nyost@conemaugh.org.