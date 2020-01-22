Numerous volunteer fire, EMS companies recieve grant in Centre, Clinton counties

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire and ambulance companies in Centre County have been awarded thousands of dollars from a grant program administered by the PA Emergency Management Agency, and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

In addition to Centre County, numerous companies in Clinton County will also receive money from this grant program. All-in-all, over $275,000 will go out to these fire and ambulance companies that are in the 76th district.

“We need to do all we can to support our emergency responders and I’m grateful this grant program exists to defray some of the costs they incur while providing lifesaving services to our communities,” said State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz.

24 volunteer companies in the 76th district will receive funds that come from the proceeds of slot machine gaming.

Centre County:

Howard Volunteer Fire Company #1 Inc. – $14,248

Miles Township Fire Company – $11,646

Mountain Top Fire Company – $11,920

Mountain Top Fire Company – $9,192

Snow Shoe Fire Company – $11,646

Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue – 9,192

Clinton County