Numerous volunteer fire, EMS companies recieve grant in Centre, Clinton counties

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire and ambulance companies in Centre County have been awarded thousands of dollars from a grant program administered by the PA Emergency Management Agency, and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
In addition to Centre County, numerous companies in Clinton County will also receive money from this grant program. All-in-all, over $275,000 will go out to these fire and ambulance companies that are in the 76th district.
“We need to do all we can to support our emergency responders and I’m grateful this grant program exists to defray some of the costs they incur while providing lifesaving services to our communities,” said State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz.
24 volunteer companies in the 76th district will receive funds that come from the proceeds of slot machine gaming.
Centre County:
- Howard Volunteer Fire Company #1 Inc. – $14,248
- Miles Township Fire Company – $11,646
- Mountain Top Fire Company – $11,920
- Mountain Top Fire Company – $9,192
- Snow Shoe Fire Company – $11,646
- Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue – 9,192
Clinton County
- Avis Volunteer Fire Company, $11,783.
- Beech Creek Blanchard Volunteer Fire Company, $12,467.
- Beech Creek Blanchard Volunteer Fire Company, EMS, $9,192.
- Castanea Volunteer Fire Company, $12,057.
- Chapman Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $11,920.
- Citizens Hose Company #5, $14,248.
- Citizens Hose Company of South Renovo, $11,509.
- Dunnstown Fire Company, $13,289.
- Goodwill Hose Company Ambulance Association, $8,549.
- Goodwill Hose Company No. 3, $11,783.
- Hand In Hand Hose Company, $13,152.
- Haneyville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,509.
- Hope Hose Company No. 2, $13,152.
- Nittany Valley Volunteer Fire Company, $11,646.
- Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company Inc., $11,509.
- Volunteer Fire Company of Mill Hall, $11,920.
- Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company, $4,484.
- Woolrich Volunteer Fire, Company No. 1, $12,741.