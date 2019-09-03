Numerous Somerset County crews respond to house fire

CAIRNBROOK, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire that fully engulfed the property.

It happened after 11 a.m. on 4th Street in Cairnbrook. The house was a rental property that luckily was not rented or occupied.

The homeowner was in the middle of a renovation and decided to leave for a little bit. Roughly 30 minutes later he heard on a scanner that crews were being dispatched to the property.

Deputy Fire Chief Don Beltz of Central City Fire Department tells us that the Fire Marshal in on the scene but has yet to determine the cause of the fire right now.