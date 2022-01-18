Note left for homeowner leaves troopers looking for answers in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after someone drove onto a woman’s property and got into a building before leaving a note on a chalkboard.

According to the report, a trail camera on the property on Scotch Valley Road caught a white Ford F-250, possibly an F-350, pickup truck driving onto the property in the afternoon on Jan. 6. While nothing was reported stolen, the unknown actor(s) moved a John Deere side by side before leaving a note on a chalkboard and then leaving the scene.

Police did not release what the note on the chalkboard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.