“Not your grandma’s bingo” event at Moena in Clearfield next week

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are looking to get your bingo on, but not how your grandma plays, look no further than Clearfield Revitalisation Corp.’s (CRC) event on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Next Thursday, From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Moena restaurant, get ready for “Not your Grandma’s Bingo.”
The event will include regular bingo and special pattern games, with cards being two dollars each. Each card comes with three games. Additional bingo supplies will also be available.
There will be refreshments available and the bar at Moena will be available. The CRC will accept cash or check.
