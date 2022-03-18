CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three new projects in Philipsburg and Osceola look to take you on a trip down memory lane, and give a taste of modern lifestyle, all while in the Moshannon Valley.

A new family owned, built, and operated “Old Pop’s Corny General Mercantile” brings Clearfield County native Grace Crompton’s vision to life.

“My vision is to take people back in time,” said Grace Crompton, creative director for Old Pop’s Corny.

The shop at 1374 Troy Hawk Run Highway (former Fox’s Pizza Den), will sell bait and tackle, homemade beauty items made my the Crompton’s daughter, plus sweet treats like root beer floats and popcorn.

“We can have rocking chairs out front where people can talk and hang out,” said Mark Crompton, owner of Old Pop’s Corny. “A little blast from the past nostalgia. I think a lot of the people who have been here a long time will remember that.”

The shop’s name pays homage to the Crompton’s grandson and a story Mark once told him while waiting for a movie to start at the theaters.

“We’re gonna have books here for the kids that have the legend of Old Pop’s Corny,” said Mark.

He said those book will be written and illustrated by Grace and himself.

The Cromptons hope to open the mercantile by late summer 2022; however, construction could roll over to spring 2023.

Another sweet addition is coming across the road from Cold Stream Dam: the Cold Stream Creamery. Owner Thom Philips is bringing ice cream back to the former Vaux Dairy Freeze, plus homemade treats like perogies and apple dumplings.

A couple miles down the road in Osceola Mills, the school locally known as “Cowtail University” will soon be transformed into a 12-unit luxury apartment building.

The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation said these new ventures can find encouragement in the area’s history.

“The businesses that have remained here have proven to other people that you can open a business and be successful,” said Theresa Mull, board member for the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation. “I think of Philipsburg kind of as ‘the little town that could,’ you know, we had our economic depression, but we’ve never gone away, we’ve stood the test of time and we’re coming back.”