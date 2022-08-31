ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnsonburg Fire Hall hosted the 2022 Northwestern Pennsylvania Drug Summit in which officials were able to discuss drug trafficking trends, how drugs affect rural communities and how people can get help.

The event was held on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Last year 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. Of the 107,000, 5,360 died in Pennsylvania. On national overdose awareness day, Elk County officials as well as other officials across the Commonwealth hoped to spread awareness. They especially want people to be aware of Fentanyl.

“Fentanyl kills, and so the overdose deaths are just skyrocketing. So we want to get that message out, you don’t know what you’re taking when you buy something out in the street,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise gave statistics about drug-related deaths in the area during the summit. She said in 2020 there were five drug-related deaths with three resulting from Fentanyl. In 2021 the number jumped from five to 13, with 12 being Fentanyl related. She finished by adding that there have already been seven deaths this year related to drug overdoses.

“Stop, don’t do it, it will kill you. There’s a lot of outlets, there’s a lot of positive things, you’re loved. You are loved in this County. And this Macca Man has a phrase, it’s a team it says because everybody is somebody’s someone and that’s very powerful and that’s it, love, it’s here,” Elk County Commissioner Joe Daghir said.

One of the groups proving help to individuals is the Mecca-Man Mission INC. The group was founded by two parents after they lost their children due to drug overdoses. The group tries to help those in need and spread awareness. Their goal is for no one to receive the same phone call they did.

Their motto is “Everybody is somebody’s someone”.

“We do what we do to spread awareness because this need is great, is it fun it’s not fun but it is needed and is necessary,” Co-founder and Vice President Lynell Rusciolelei said. Lynell lost her son Andrew in 2018 after he went missing for two weeks.

Another resource of help offered is employment. Being able to get people stable and on their feet can help those struggling.

“As an employer of the community, we have a responsibility, we have a responsibility not only to our employees but also their family members who could be affected by it as well. So as an employer we want to be able to offer them resources or at least direct them towards resources that are needed,” Director of Human Resources at Horizon Technology Doug Bauer said.