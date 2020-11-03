Northern Cambria woman under investigation after fleeing from state troopers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 27-year-old woman from Northern Cambria is under investigation after she fled from state troopers late Tuesday morning and hit a marked patrol unit.

She is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained after the vehicle crashed when a trooper with troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit took action.

The trooper saw a car being driven erratically in the area of Hancock St. and Peach Ave in the Clymer Borough.

The state policeman attempted to pull the 2002 Chevrolet Impala sedan over, but when the suspect pulled over and the trooper exited the patrol car, the Impala fled.

While fleeing the suspect struck a marked patrol unit that was coming to assist.

The trooper was not injured, but there was moderate damage to the front of the patrol car.

As the Impala continued to flee, the primary trooper chased the car south on SR 403.

The vehicle then traveled into the oncoming traffic lane and almost struck other cars on the road, when the state trooper initiated a PIT maneuver on SR 403 near Spaulding Rd.

The car then exited the west edge of the roadway, crashed into an embankment, and overturned before coming to a stop.

After the crash, the suspect was taken into custody and given medical aid.

She was then released into the custody of Citizens’ Ambulance Service personnel and was later flown to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.

Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units are being assisted in this investigation by the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) and Forensic Services Units. Assisting agencies included Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department.