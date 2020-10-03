Northern Cambria man struck and killed near Indiana County dealership

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Northern Cambria man was killed after he was struck by a front loader while working at a used car dealership on Friday evening.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman confirmed 39 year old Randall Scott Mack was struck by a driver of the wheeled loader backing out of Texas Auto Ranch in Pine Township.

Coroner Overman adds Mack’s cause of death by the blunt forced trauma when Mack was struck by the rear tire.

The investigation is still ongoing according to Overman. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available