Northern Cambria gym competes in Varsity D2 Summit

CAMBRIA, COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Xtreme Cheer Allstars in Northern Cambria sent five teams in five different divisions to the Varsity D2 summit in Florida, in May.

Four of their teams made it into the finals and one team, Bombsquad won in their division. This comes as the team faced obstacles with Covid-19, and was forced to practice virtually for a portion of the season.

The Varsity D2 Summit is held annually in Florida, with over a thousand small gyms competing across the country. “The summit is pretty much the Super Bowl of All-Star cheerleading,” Stephanie Small, owner and head coach of XCA said.

Last year, the summit was canceled due to COVID-19, so this year the team was looking forward to hitting the stage again. “Last season we got canceled because of covid and stuff, but now we got a paid bid and we won. So it was a good comeback,” Mays Richards, XCA athlete said.

Coaches, parents and athletes say this is a huge accomplishment for any gym, let alone for the area. “I would always watch it on TV, and I never thought I’d actually make it there one day,” Rylee Tkacik said.