CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bridge in Northern Cambria has been dedicated for a former resident who died serving in Vietnam.

On May 7, the 16th Street Bridge, located behind the Contres-Greer Social Hall, 1700 Kennedy Ave, will now be known as the Specialist Four Warren M. Kirsch U.S. Army Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Bridge in the honor of Army Specialist Warren Kirsch.

Kirsch lost his life on May 7 1968 in South Vietnam. He served in the 9th Infantry Division 6th Battalion, 31st Infantry D Company.

Kirsch was born on Feb. 3 1948 and was raised into a large family in Spangler, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Northern Cambria High School in 1966 and two years later began his tour of duty as an Army of Specialist Four with a specialty of Light Weapons Infantry.

Northern Cambria Borough, NCHS Class of 1966, VFW McDonald Post 7503, VFW Lt. Frederick A. Buza Post 343, American Legion Lynn Wetherson Post 569, American Legion Post 508, the family of Army Specialist Four Warren Michael Kirsch and the Cambria County Commissioners dedicated the bridge in the honor of Kirsch.