Northern Blair County Kiwanis coat drive returns to close out 2021

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After canceling their annual coat drive last year due to COVID-19, the Northern Blair County Kiwanis Club has returned to the tradition for 2021.

Items can be dropped off through Dec. 21, during normal business hours at the office of Martin Oil in Bellwood or the Northern Blair County Recreation Center in Tipton. You can also drop items off at Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller’s office in Tyrone.

“As always there is an extra nee for children and youth coats, hats, and gloves,” said Northern Blair County Kiwanis Club President Fred Miller. “Kiwanis is most appreciative of the support we continue to receive from the community for the coat drive.”

The coat drive will serve those in need in Northern Blair County and surrounding communities.