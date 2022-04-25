CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — North Central Sight Services is offering financial assistance for assistive technology devices to Centre County residents with low vision.

The funding came from a grant presented to North Central Sight Services by an anonymous donor. Most of the assistive technology includes text-to-speech features.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“We understand the challenges that can come with having low vision,” said North Central Sight Services President and CEO Brian Patchett. “Assistive technology helps people with low vision to live independently. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to get these life-changing devices in the hands of Centre County residents who can benefit from them.”