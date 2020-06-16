North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg reopens ice rink for renting

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular ice rink in Ebensburg is starting the first phase of reopening tonight.

The North Central Recreation Center is holding tryouts for the Johnstown Jets and Warriors.

Private parties are also able to rent the rink and officials say temperature checks and waivers will be given out upon arrival and that all facilities and equipment will be cleaned after each use.

The rink is not yet open to the public but officials expect to fully open up in a few weeks.

You can rent the rink by calling 814-419-7825.