North Carolina man pleads guilty in 2011 robbery of DuBois gun store officials say

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man from North Carolina pleaded guilty yesterday Oct. 5, to violating gun laws in relation to a 2011 robbery of a firearm store in DuBois.

Officials announce that David Shahriari, 38, was found guilty in a robbery where he stole eight guns from L.B. Toney’s Alamo Gun Shop, a licensed firearms dealer in DuBois, PA, on Aug. 29, 2011.

Shahriari was prosecuted by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the DuBois City Police.

Shahriari is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10, 2022, and faces potentially a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.