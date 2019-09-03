Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern has laid off 100 more employees at the Juniata Locomotive shop in Altoona.

WTAJ received several messages, and we were able to confirm the layoffs with Stephen McKnight, President of Altoona Blair County Development Corporation.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said:

In today’s rapidly changing environment, Norfolk Southern continues to focus on ensuring that we have the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently. As we execute our new strategic plan, we expect that targeted hiring and furloughing will remain components of our operating model. Today, that entailed the furlough of approximately 100 employees at the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Furloughed employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions elsewhere at Norfolk Southern.

This comes after the company laid off employees in May of this year.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn them.