Nonprofit working with teens to raise awareness about dating violence

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Teenage students in Bedford County are helping a nonprofit come up with billboard designs.

Your Safe Haven has received a Victims of Crime Act Grant. With that money for advertising, the nonprofits director reached out to local schools.

They’re hoping through working with teens, they can spread the word about resources for domestic and sexual abuse victims.

February has also been deemed Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month by county commissioners.

“Kids don’t make it up. They’re not lying…I’m hopeful that the community has started to embraced that, as well, that these kids aren’t making this up,” Beth Hickey, Executive Director of Your Safe Haven said.

The grant is for over $25,000, broken up over two and a half years.

The billboards will go up near the student artists’ school.