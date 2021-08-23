Nonprofit to raise awareness for recovery by scaling State College building

Participants in “Over the Edge” are raising money for recovery and addiction awareness.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nonprofit in Pennsylvania is raising awareness for addiction and recovery in an interesting way: by scaling buildings.

“Overcoming the Edge for Recovery” is taking place Sept. 3 and 4 at 131 Hiester St. in State College. Volunteers will rappel down the side of a building to bring awareness to the mission of the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance (PRO-A) and Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition (PPSC).

PRO-A is a nonprofit that supports people in recovery and educates the public on recovery and addiction. PRO-A aims to erase the stigma and discrimination toward people affected by alcohol and substance abuse, according to its website.

This is the first year for the event, which is being held to kick off National Recovery Month in Pennsylvania and to bring individuals in recovery from across the state together to spread the message that recovery is possible and probable.

Over The Edge is a global company that helps run rappelling events to help nonprofits raise money for their respective fundraisers.

You can sign up to fundraise online and set up a personal funding page. The registration fee is $50 and it immediately goes toward your campaign.