Nonprofit making prom financially accessible for Huntingdon high schoolers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit in Huntingdon County wants to make the high school prom experience much more accessible for community members.

“We realize prom is a huge expense for some families, and as stated in our mission, we don’t want any child excluded because of any kind of financial hardship,” said Madison Troha, executive director for The Heart of JCo.

The Heart of JCo is accepting donations for gowns, tuxedos, shoes, jewelry, or funding toward tickets. They’re also looking to partner with local vendors who would like to provide discounts.

These will be given to any Huntingdon Area High School student in need of assistance.

“We will have a closet for them to look through, as well as a dollar limit they can work within,” said Troha.

If you are, or know of, a student in need, you’re invited to fill out a request for assistance on their website.

“It is one of those huge, memorable moments that a lot of high schoolers look forward to,” said Troha. “This whole year, so many kids have missed out on so many different events due to COVID, and so, this was something that we really did not want them to be excluded [from], particularly due to finances.”

The JCo Junior Board, comprised of 16 local high school students, is hosting a donation-based car wash and bake sale on May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located behind the Huntingdon Wendy’s, to help raise funds for the prom initiative as well.