Nonprofit collecting donations for local veterans, deployed troops

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Military Families Ministry USA, Inc. will be collecting donations for local homeless veterans and deployed troops for the month of July.
The organization will have several drop-off locations across Blair County, including Altoona, Tyrone and Bellwood.
ITEMS COLLECTED FOR VETS AND TROOPS
The following items are being collected by Military Families Ministry USA for homeless veterans and deployed troops:
- Non-perishable microwavable meals
- Food bars, crackers, peanut butter
- Snacks (fruit snacks, nuts, cookies)
- Beef jerky & slim jims
- Individual drink mixes for water bottles
- Water bottles
- Hard candy, bubble gum, Twizzlers, lollipops
- Body wash
- Shampoo
- Bars of soap
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Disposable razors
- Shaving cream
- Black crew socks
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
The drop off locations for July 4 in Altoona, Tyrone and Bellwood are listed below:
ALTOONA
ARC Federal Credit Union (1919 7th Ave and 419 N. 7th St.)
DeGol Organization (3229 Pleasant Valley Blvd)
TYRONE
Mac’s Meat Market (1658 Columbia Ave)
Kelly Wike State Farm Office (1203 Pennsylvania Ave)
The Beauty Salon (23 W 10th St.)
American Legion Freedom Ride table (On July 4)
BELLWOOD
Bellwood Antis Public Library (526 Main St)
The Hope Center (421 Main St – Contact tracie@militaryfamiliesministry.com to donate)
