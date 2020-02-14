Nonprofit buys East Broad Top Railroad, plans to renovate and reopen

ROCKHILL FURNACE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The East Broad Top Railroad, a national historic landmark, will now be owned by a non-profit foundation that looks to renovate and reopen with 27 miles of track.

The EBT Foundation Inc., will own roughly 27 miles of the line from the south end of the concrete-arch bridge over the Aughwick River below Mount Union to the rad crossing in Wood Township. They will also own the narrow-gauge railroad’s shops, rolling stock, and the equipment.

Brad Esposito, a 20-year-vet of the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad led the effort to purchase the EBT along with longtime EBT enthusiasts David Brightbill, Lawrence Biemiller and Stephen Lane.

Backers to The EBT Foundation include Wick Moorman, former chairman and CEO of Norfolk Southern, Henry Posner III, a former Conrail manager, and Bennett Levin, a retired mechanical and electrical engineer who owns the Juniata Terminal Company.

Esposito, who will be the General Manager, says the railroad will need to overhaul track and equipment, including locomotives and passenger cars before they can resume operations.

While financial details of the purchase will remain confidential, the group says they plan to offer several EBT events in 2020 and hopes to resume regular operation in 2021.