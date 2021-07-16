No-cost produce market announced for Centre County residents

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank along with Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary, Nittany Mall and Think We not Me, announced a no-cost fresh produce market for Centre County residents.

Running July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nittany Mall, the goal of the market is to help members of the community still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While supplies last, residents can arrive at the Nittany Mall Entrance B to grab any fresh produce they need, no questions asked.

“We don’t want to see families cutting fresh produce from their weekly shopping due to cost-cutting. Our hope is that by receiving produce from the no-cost market, families will be able to divert funds to other monthly bills, easing their financial burden,” Business Manager of State College Food Bank, Heather Lee said, in a press release.

Not only will these markets assist the community in receiving produce at no cost, but they will also support the local farming community.