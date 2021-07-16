No-cost produce market announced for Centre County residents

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank along with Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary, Nittany Mall and Think We not Me, announced a no-cost fresh produce market for Centre County residents.
Running July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nittany Mall, the goal of the market is to help members of the community still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While supplies last, residents can arrive at the Nittany Mall Entrance B to grab any fresh produce they need, no questions asked.
“We don’t want to see families cutting fresh produce from their weekly shopping due to cost-cutting. Our hope is that by receiving produce from the no-cost market, families will be able to divert funds to other monthly bills, easing their financial burden,” Business Manager of State College Food Bank, Heather Lee said, in a press release.
Not only will these markets assist the community in receiving produce at no cost, but they will also support the local farming community.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.