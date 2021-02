CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey man was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Clearfield County.

According to the report, 22-year-old Moises Medina was clocked doing 107 MPH on I-80 at the 116 mile marker headed east. Medina then failed to stop his 2005 Civic and continued at high speeds for eight miles before finally pulling over.

State troopers took Medina into custody and he’s now facing charges along with 21 different traffic violations.