BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Volunteers in Bellwood worked for hours to stuff stockings for a thousand soldiers who will be deployed and away from home for the holidays.

Susan Kerns is an Amry Veteran and her son, Ryan, followed her footstepts and joined the Navy two years ago. Ryan is set to be deplopyed soon and they don't know when he'll have to leave. Both of them volunteer every year with their local boyscout troop.