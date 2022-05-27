UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Nittany Lion Shrine has been reopened Friday after it was vandalized earlier this month, Penn State announced.

Sometime overnight from Saturday May 7 into Sunday May 8, the shrine along with Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center were vandalized. The shrine had red paint splashed on it and its ear was broken off.

The shrine was closed while undergoing repairs to have its left ear reattached and have the red paint graffiti removed.

The Nittany Lion Shrine has seen improvements over the past two years, such as conservation repairs to the right ear and right claw, as well as some visitor improvements like a new walkway and platform, the university said.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Sculptor Heinz Warneke used a 13-ton block of Indiana limestone to create The Nittany lion Shrine and it was a gift of the class of 1940.