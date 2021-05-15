Nittany Lion shrine closed for construction this summer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two of Penn State University’s most popular visitation sites will be under construction this summer.

The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University sign/stone wall near Beaver Stadium will be closed to visitors starting June 1. The closure is expected to last until July 1. A new walkway will be installed at the Nittany Lion Shrine while the sign will undergo accessibility walkway upgrades and landscaping improvements.

The university said the length of the construction project is subject to change due to weather. The shrine will be fenced off and closed to the public. The university sign will remain partially visible during construction, but visitors are asked to keep their distance from workers.