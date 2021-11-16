Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus returns to Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Knights Men’s A Capella Chorus announced they will bring their close-harmony a capella sound to Clearfield Sunday.

On Nov. 21 at 3 p.m., the Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus will perform at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST). They’ll sing popular songs from many different decades, a few ballads and show tunes as well as a couple of barbershop classics. They’ll finish the event with holiday favorites in the unique four-part barbershop style, they said.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the CAST office.

“We’ve always enjoyed singing in Clearfield,” Chapter President Terry Roof said. “The audience is so welcoming and CAST is a great venue.”

The Nittany Knights, based in State College, are a local chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society, according to their website. Every Monday at 7 p.m., they rehearse at the South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College, and they said visitors are welcome.

For the latest information on the Nittany Knights, head to their Facebook.