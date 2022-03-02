ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The wild, unruly crew of action sports is coming to Altoona when Nitro Circus invades Curve, Pa. and PNG field this summer.

Nitro Circus, led by Ryan “R Willy” Williams, has been going strong for nearly 20 years now. You may recognize “R Willy” after he made national television with America’s Got Talent: Extreme. He’ll be joined by others including Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham and his mix of world-first tricks, bone-crushing fails, and long list of comedic moments.

The latest tour, “Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC” will hit PNG Field in Altoona on June 12. Tickets will go on sale before you know it on March 9 at 10 a.m at nitrocircus.com.

“I can’t wait to hit the road with this insane new show! The production team have really outdone themselves this time – Good, Bad & Rad definitely brings the crazy like only Nitro Circus can. We have some sick surprises in store for our North America fans, and to get ready I’ve been working hard at R Willy Land cooking up some huge new tricks that I am so pumped to finally debut!”

-Ryan “R Willy” Williams

Fans will have a deeper personal perspective, getting under the helmet to know their favorite athletes better than ever before, especially with a new on-field, premier Club Nitro VIP experience that literally puts fans in the middle of the action.

Audiences from coast to coast will also be blown away by incredible new entertainment features like the Fun Box and epic new contraptions such as a flying lawnmower and a tandem pit bike.

The show will also feature Nitro Circus stars like the Contraption Kings – three-time X Games gold medalist Williams, all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS “Go-Big Show” finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn and cool under pressure rider Josh Roberts – along with fellow “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Fotheringham, whose refusal to let his wheelchair limit him has inspired fans from Nitro Circus shows to the Paralympic Games.

Joining the Contraption Kings and Fotheringham are freestyle motocross legend Adam Jones, Australian FMX stars Blake “Bilko” Williams and Jarryd McNeil, female FMX athlete Kassie Boone, plus skateboarding pro Beaver Fleming and more fan favorites. Good, Bad & Rad will also shine the spotlight on new talent who will soon be household names for the next generation.