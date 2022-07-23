CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Nita-Nee Kennel Club is hosting its two-day, all-breed dog show to celebrate its 50th year as a club.

The event ran Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and had approximately 600 dogs entered. The show will run again on Sunday with the same time and is also expected to have 600 dogs entered. The show is taking place at the Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall and will go on rain or shine.

Admission and parking are both free.

For more information visit the Nita-Nee Kennel Club’s website.