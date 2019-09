DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is letting drivers know that nighttime work is going to start on Shaffer Road (Route 4017) near DuBois on Sunday, September 22.

Crews will be working overnight on Shaffer Road from Ruby Tuesday to the Maple Avenue intersection. The work will be done through Friday morning between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers on the roadway and short delays should be expected and planned for.