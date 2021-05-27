Nighttime roadwork to begin in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that nighttime paving work will begin Tuesday, June 1 in Blair and Allegheny Townships, according to a press release.

Paving will begin nighttime milling work on Route 4004 (Arlaryd Street) from Route 36 (Logan Boulevard) to Route 1001 (Plank Road). Once that milling work has been completed, they will begin on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) from Route 1001 (Plank Road) to the entrance to Macy’s.

Work will take place between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, motorists traveling in the area should expect delays during work hours. Work areas will be controlled by flaggers.

The Route 4004 (California Avenue) over Burgoon Run bridge is under a signed 1.5-mile detour that utilizes Route 764, Route (4006) 58th Street and Route 4004 (California Ave) depending on your direction of travel.

Traffic traveling from Route 764 will only be able to travel on Route 4004 (California Ave.) to just past the Fish Bowl Inn. Traffic traveling from Route (4004) Goods Lane/Route (4006) 58th Street will have access to Ellenberger Drive, just past Bob Seitz Baseball field.

Work will still continue on the Mill Run bridge that is located along Route 4004 (Goods Lane). This structure is located in the area of Texas Hotdogs and Subway.

Traffic will still be controlled by temporary portable traffic signals. These will be in place until mid-June.

Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle.