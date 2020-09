BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County tradition typically held in the summer time will see a resurgence this fall.

The National Night Out Against Crime will be on Tuesday, October 6th at the Antique Depot in Duncansville.

The goal of the event strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the people they serve, as well as drug prevention.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m., and the evening will end fireworks at 8 p.m.