Nicholas Horner, serving life sentence for killing two Blair County residents in 2009, found dead in state prison

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ/WJET) — Nicholas Horner, who was serving a life sentence for killing two Blair County residents in 2009 was found dead at SCI Albion in Erie Saturday.

According to our sister station, WJET, Horner, 39, was found unresponsive around 2:00 a.m. August 24 in his cell.

Horner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after being convicted of killing Scott Garlick while robbing a Subway restaurant in Altoona, and Ray Williams, who was nearby. He also shot one other person.

Officials are investigating the incident and we will provide more details as we learn them.