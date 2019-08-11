Nicholas Cumer laid to rest Saturday

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people gathered yesterday to say goodbye to the St. Francis University student, killed in the mass shooting in Dayton.

The funeral of 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer was held in Washington, Pennsylvania where he had lived with his family.

Elementary school teachers, high school friends, college fraternity brothers, and relatives were joined by scores of others.

Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program at Saint Francis and was in Dayton as part of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.