Niagara Bottling buys Centre County Coca-Cola facility for $5.6 million

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Coca-Cola company has sold its Centre County water bottling facility for almost $5.6 million.
Milesburg Properties, which owns another water company, Niagara Bottling, bought the bought the facility.
According to Centre County Commissioners, more than 100 people worked at the plant.
“Hopefully Niagara will be a good community resource for us and certainly a great employer, but beyond that I have not heard of any specific plans or any employment numbers,” says Commissioner Steven Dershem.