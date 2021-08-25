Next steps for Bellefonte’s former long term care building, Centre Crest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of the former Centre Crest in Bellefonte moved into their new long term care facility this past March. Since then, the building has sat empty.

Centre County Government owns the building and is beginning to decide what’s next for the three floor, 100,000 square foot space.

“We are trying to determine the best path forward for the building, whether it would be an external use or county purposes,” said John Franek Jr., deputy county administrator for Centre County. “Right now, we are looking at what it would look like for existing county departments to occupy the building.”

A first draft from an architectural firm shows portions of the building being used for a senior center, elections office, and Veteran’s Affairs.

“One of the thoughts was to bring all of the human services departments to a centralized location.” said Franek.

That includes children and youth, adult, and aging services as well.

“Some of the departments are fairly cramped in their current locations and this would allow them to expand for their current needs as well as accommodate future growth,” said Franek.

At this point, they say the need for reconstruction is minimal.

“That’s the nice thing about Centre Crest, the building is in really good shape other than aesthetics, the inside is obviously a little bit dated, so there will be some new finishes and things of that nature,” said Franek.

Centre County Commissioners will meet with the architects again in the coming weeks and continue the discussion.

“There’s nothing definitive at this point, as far as decision making,” said Franek. “We’re actually just starting the discussions now that we have something on paper to visualize.”