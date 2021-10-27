Next phase of Cambria County roundabout underway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Wednesday, the next phase of the Scalp Avenue/Bedford Street roundabout project in Geistown will begin.

Workers will be paving the Richland side of Scalp Avenue as well as paving the Bedford Street/Nees Avenue side of Belmont Street, according to Pennsylvania State Representative Jim Rigby. Paving will take place one half at a time.

It’s reported that traffic will be controlled by flaggers who periodically will direct a single lane of traffic in the opposite direction of normal traffic flow through the roundabout.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected at various times throughout these stages, and Rigby recommends avoiding the area if alternate routes are an option.