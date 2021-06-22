NEXT 100 DAYS: ‘THE MOST DANGEROUS FOR TEEN DRIVING’

(WTAJ) – The next 100 days are the most dangerous for teen drivers, according to the National Road Safety Administration. Traffic safety experts refer to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the “100 deadliest days,” with a 21 percent spike in teen traffic fatalities.

In Pennsylvania, traffic fatalities went up by 7 percent to 1,129 last year, despite a 20 percent dip in overall traffic on PA roads due to the pandemic, according to the National Road Safety Administration.

Students Against Destructive Decisions and The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group, are mounting a massive social public awareness media campaign to call attention to a host of safe driving issues from distracted and drowsy driving to impaired and aggressive driving.

The campaign will have different safe driving messages posted on social media every week, with those posts amplified by shares and re-posts by SADD chapters and members nationwide.

“The messages being shared by our friends in SADD can be lifesaving,” said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation.