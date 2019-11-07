Newborn baby found dead in Indiana County home, investigation begins

CREEKSIDE, INDIANA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers responded to a call about a newborn child that was unresponsive in Creekside on November 6, 2019.

It’s reported that EMS also arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the newborn but the child was pronounced dead.

State Police spoke with the mother of the newborn who said the child was a premature birth that happened at the mother’s house the day before. They also found and seized various drug paraphernalia from the residence.

An autopsy was scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.