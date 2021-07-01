New York man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was flown to the hospital after reportedly crashing his motorcycle on the Pa. Turnpike on June 28 in Somerset County.

State Troopers out of Somerset report that a 76-year-old man from New York was on the turnpike when he attempted to change lanes from a milled lane to a newly paved lane. The driver lost control of his 2016 Honda Goldwing at mile marker 123.9 and it rolled to its side.

The driver was wearing a helmet, but still suffered a head injury that resulted in him being flown to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown, according to the police report. There have been no updates on the man’s condition.