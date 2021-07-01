New York man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was flown to the hospital after reportedly crashing his motorcycle on the Pa. Turnpike on June 28 in Somerset County.
State Troopers out of Somerset report that a 76-year-old man from New York was on the turnpike when he attempted to change lanes from a milled lane to a newly paved lane. The driver lost control of his 2016 Honda Goldwing at mile marker 123.9 and it rolled to its side.
The driver was wearing a helmet, but still suffered a head injury that resulted in him being flown to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown, according to the police report. There have been no updates on the man’s condition.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.