New Year’s Resolutions: Want to Eat Better in the New Year? Try Juicing!

Did you make a New Year’s resolution for 2020? Well, if you’re looking to eat better in the new year, you could try juicing. Using a juicer to juice your fruits and vegetables is a fast and convenient way to consume a lot of nutrients. Our Morgan Koziar was live at Salúd Juicery in State College to find out more information on juicing and why it’s good for our health.

General Manager, Stephen Pelletier says there are a variety of things that you can juice, and Salúd Juicery’s menu reflects those options. He says they have smoothies, shots, cleanses, bowls and juices. Stephen suggested a ‘Solar Ray Shot’ for Morgan when she asked what he would recommend if someone felt an oncoming cold. The shot had ginger, lemon, and turmeric and cayenne pepper in it – and was chased with an apple.

Another popular item that people order for it’s health properties is wheatgrass. Stephen and Morgan Juiced a handful of wheatgrass which is proven to have several health benefits and nutrients inside.