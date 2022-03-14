CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After sitting empty for near two years, Wendy’s will be moving in at 521 University Drive in May.

The former Burger King location, which closed in June of 2020, will now host a new Wendy’s location that will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight, with extended hours while college is in session.

While Burger King housed the building, there was no drive-through, and according to CKA Management, who will own and operate the Wendy’s, the layout of the lot and current building structure does not allow for one to be added.

The building is set to undergo a full renovation including a brand new dining room and kitchen requirement, as well as 3 kiosks for self-ordering. The location will also support delivery apps including DoorDash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats.