CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new vision is curated for the Matson Museum of Anthropology at Penn State University Park.

The museum welcomes a new director, James Doyle, who’s worked as an archeologist in Guatemala and was an assistant curator for the Arts of the Ancient Americas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“I’m really excited to work with the students and faculty over the next couple of years to come up with a new plan, really, for the museum,” said Doyle. “I have a keen interest in how we present the other civilizations from around the world to the public.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The Matson Museum will be moving from the Carpenter Building to the new Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building, which is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.

“That will be a really dynamic, visual experience for people of Centre County, as well as the students and faculty on campus, to learn all about anthropology and what we know about people from the past all the way up to today,” said Doyle.

The Matson Museum is currently open to the public by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email matsonmuseum@psu.edu.

“We hope that people will come visit and learn all about different cultures from around the world,” said Doyle.