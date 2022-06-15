JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community.

I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Paul Reighard runs the store with the help of his 10-year-old grandson Declan Corbachi. They sell everything from furniture, appliances, bathroom fixtures, counterparts, and exercise machines. Additionally, the store offers Milwaukee Leather clothing for both men and women.

Reighard said he got the name from always saying, “I need that,” when shopping in stores. He saw a need for a store of this kind in the Johnstown community.

When folks arrive at the location, they can expect prices competitive with other department stores. The duo said they look forward to seeing more customers enter their store and join the Johnstown business community.

“We want to help Johnstown,” Reighard said. “We want to see it succeed. We’re a small town, but I think there’s a lot of hope here. So, I think we can get there.”

“I’m hoping to see more customers and more supplies coming in,” Corbachi said. “At least the business taking off.”

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 8 to p.m. and Saturday from 8 to noon.